MTN DEW is taking its Game of Thrones collab one step further by reimagining the title track from the show’s opening credits; as only DEW can. Mountain Dew rallied together a star-studded cast complete with Migos, Joel Embiid, A’ja Wilson and more to mash-up the theme by singing the lyrics in true DEW spirit: DEW-DEW…DEW-DEW-DEW-DEW…

DEW also collaborated with record-breaking hip-hop trio Migos to debut a never-been-heard-before verse for the Game of Thrones inspired track.