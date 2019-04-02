Multiple people were reportedly injured during Nipsey Hussle’s vigil in Los Angeles right outside of his store The Marathon, where he was brutally murdered.

Initial reports suggested that there were shots fired but authorities stated that those claims “do not appear to be accurate.”

Hundreds of people gathered around Nipsey’s store to remember his life and legacy. “At some point things got a little chaotic, there may have been a fight that broke out in the crowd,” LAPD’s Josh Rubenstein said to ABC7.

It’s unclear how many people were injured but the footage below shows the crowd quickly scattering but we’re unsure what exactly happened.

The Los Angeles Times reports that someone was stabbed and others were injured from being trampled on. “We had at least one patient in critical condition that was transported at the initiation of the incident, but I cannot confirm the type of injuries suffered at this point,” LAFD’s Margaret Stewart told USA TODAY. “We have over 65 firefighters on scene.”

Nipsey Hussle was sadly killed on Sunday, March 31st. He was only 33.