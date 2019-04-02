Multiple people were reportedly injured during Nipsey Hussle’s vigil in Los Angeles right outside of his store The Marathon, where he was brutally murdered.

Initial reports suggested that there were shots fired but authorities stated that those claims “do not appear to be accurate.”

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Informally initial report by LA Fire identifying 12 treated at scene, one transported. No clear nature of that injury. Many treated on scene for sprained ankles. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 2, 2019

Hundreds of people gathered around Nipsey’s store to remember his life and legacy. “At some point things got a little chaotic, there may have been a fight that broke out in the crowd,” LAPD’s Josh Rubenstein said to ABC7.

It’s unclear how many people were injured but the footage below shows the crowd quickly scattering but we’re unsure what exactly happened.

#BREAKING Reports of shots fired at a vigil for @NipseyHussle. Woman struck by a vehicle, possibly while trying to flee the area in a stampede after those gunshots. Ambulance requested. pic.twitter.com/QKqodDj9sz — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) April 2, 2019

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports that someone was stabbed and others were injured from being trampled on. “We had at least one patient in critical condition that was transported at the initiation of the incident, but I cannot confirm the type of injuries suffered at this point,” LAFD’s Margaret Stewart told USA TODAY. “We have over 65 firefighters on scene.”

Nipsey Hussle was sadly killed on Sunday, March 31st. He was only 33.