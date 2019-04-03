Birdman just recently hit the big 5-0 and he’s ready to switch up his signature look.

The Cash Money Records CEO appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and discussed mending his relationships with both Juvenile and Lil Wayne, new music, and his image. He has over a dozen visible tattoos and would like to remove the ones on his face. “I didn’t want to take the [head tattoos] off, but I want to take the facials off,” Birdman said. “And I was asking my partner, 50 [Cent]… ’cause he removed his tattoos. So I wanted to go to somebody who can take these tats off my face.”

Although this is something he claims he wants to do, he’s not opposed to keeping them if it’s impossible. “If I have to live with it, I will. I just felt like, me being older, I would like to get it off. But if not, it is what it is.”

He added, “I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that. That stereotypes you,” the rapper said. “It takes away from the business and certain things.”

Check out the full interview below: