Coachella is next weekend, so the one-year celebration of the phenomenon known as Beychella is upon us. While you reflect on the epic performance, Beyoncé is getting ready new projects for you to enjoy.

Sources detail to Us Weekly the Queen has a deluxe edition of an earlier album coming that will contain new music. Beyond the new music, Mrs. Carter is also set to take you behind-the-scenes of Beychella in a new documentary that will make its way to Netflix.

This summer Beyoncé will hit the silver screen as she will star alongside Donald Glover, voicing Nala in the remake of Disney’s The Lion King.

Recently, Queen Bey was on hand at the NAACP Image Awards where she accepted the Entertainer of the Year award. In her acceptance speech, she saluted those nominated with her: Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James, and Ryan Coogler.