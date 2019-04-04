YG posted a heartfelt message that he is in shock about the passing of Nipsey Hussle.
“People don’t know what we had until it’s gone,” said YG. He and Nipsey were in the works of doing an album together called 2 of AmeriKKKaz Most Wanted, but Nipsey always wanted to be in the studio at 10:00 a.m.
“I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit,” he captioned a photo of him and Nipsey. “I don’t wanna believe this shit. I ’m not ever accepting it. IDGAF what nobody says. It wasn’t yo time to go.”
Lost for words kuz i got so many of em 😢💙😔 We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap. YOU 1 OF A KIND! I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go I’m lost homie. We had so much shit in the works. TV shows that was being written, A album “2 OF AMERIKKKAZ MOST WANTED” that we tried to work on twice but it never got done, If niggaz know NIP then Niggaz know bro got his own recording process. He rather start doin musik at 10am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 But we was 4sho gone do it 1 day, damn bro I’m sick. The shit we had is forever bro! THE WORLD DIDNT KNOW WHAT THEY HAD TILL YOU WAS GONE I BEEN KNEW! @nipseyhussle 💙❤️💙❤️💙
YG tweeted that he had planned to release a surprise album Friday, April 12 but will hold off until May because of Nipsey’s death.
I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th
But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month. Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!
— STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) April 3, 2019