YG posted a heartfelt message that he is in shock about the passing of Nipsey Hussle.

“People don’t know what we had until it’s gone,” said YG. He and Nipsey were in the works of doing an album together called 2 of AmeriKKKaz Most Wanted, but Nipsey always wanted to be in the studio at 10:00 a.m.

“I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit,” he captioned a photo of him and Nipsey. “I don’t wanna believe this shit. I ’m not ever accepting it. IDGAF what nobody says. It wasn’t yo time to go.”

YG tweeted that he had planned to release a surprise album Friday, April 12 but will hold off until May because of Nipsey’s death.