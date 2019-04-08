The inaugural Dreamville Festival went down this weekend in J. Cole’s hometown and it was lit.

Tens of thousands of people gathered at Dorothea Dix Park, in Raleigh, North Carolina to see Cole grace the stage alongside his entire Dreamville camp, SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly and many more!

While J. Cole performed his single, “Love Yourz” he dedicated to the late Nipsey Hussle. Before spitting the first verse he took a pause, “I gotta take time on stage and acknowledge someone who had a huge impact on the community, on the f*ckin world,” he said.

Check out a clip from the touching performance below:

The Dreamville Festival was originally scheduled for September but got postponed due to Hurricane Florence. “We’ve been trying to put this festival together for a few years now,” J. Cole said when he announced the festival last year. “It’s just hard to come into a city and get the whole city to approve it and [get] behind you. So it was great that we took our time… and really connected with the city [and] connected with the mayor. […] It’s going to be a variety of different acts that we love or excite us. It’s something we want to build for years and years to come.”