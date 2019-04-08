Tank already warned Kodak Black that his reckless mouth is bad for business, and he’s already being hit in his pockets.

The Florida rapper hopped on Instagram Live where he inappropriately flirted with Nipsey Hussle’s lover, Lauren London. “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single. She’s finna be a whole widow out here,” Kodak can be heard raving in the now-infamous Instagram Live session. “I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for [Nipsey].”

Unsurprisingly, his remarks was met with disgust by the Hip Hop community and many people including T.I. and The Game clapped back at Kodak.

As a result of his unapologetic ignorance, his music will be banned from Power 106 in Los Angeles. Co-host of LA Leakers, Justin Credible, delivered the message on Twitter on behalf of the station. “We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black,” Justin Credible posted late last night. “With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music.”

This isn’t a good look for Kodak Black who is awaiting trial for a rape charge. He seemingly apologized for his poor comments but this isn’t the first time his mouth has got him in trouble.