Ariana Grande Brings Out Mase and Diddy During Coachella Set to Perform ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’

The first weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially been dubbed Arichella, because Ariana Grande delivered a memorable headlining performance.

The “Thank U, Next” singer brought went all out with her special guests including NSYNC and Hip Hop Heavy hitters, Diddy, Mase, and Nicki Minaj.

There were already rumors that the boy band and the Queens rapper was going to take the stage with the singer, but the “Mo Money, Mo Problems” performance definitely added the icing to the nostalgic cake.

Although Justin Timberlake was missing, no one cared, and everyone went wild when NSYNC graced the stage. The choreography was on point too.

Nicki Minaj’s performance was nearly sabotaged by the technical audio issues but she moved through it like the queen that she is.

Do you think Ariana Grande had the best set at Coachella so far?