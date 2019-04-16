It seems like Ja Rule can’t catch a break these days. The IRS claims the veteran rapper owes them at least $2 million in back taxes.

In files obtained by Bossip, Ja received multiple liens from the IRS for the years 2016, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. For each of those years, Ja owes $443,442, $830,717, $353,536, $231,775, and $172,282 respectively. That’s a pretty hefty bill and now the IRS wants the New York rapper to cover it. The report also states that his wife, Aisha, has also been sent liens for her own income.

Despite reports, Ja Rule is out in Thailand, living it up with his wife in celebration of their marriage.

Ja Rule seemingly takes many L’s, but he always finds his way out. Let’s see how he’s going to get his self out of this one.