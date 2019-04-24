Hard Summer Festival to Take Over Southern California with Kid Cudi

With Coachella wrapping up last weekend and Broccoli City slated for this week, festival season is in full swing. Hard Summer Festival has joined the list of places you need to be for your music needs in 2019.

The 2019 edition of Hard Summer will go down in Southern California on August 3 and 4, with Kid Cudi as the headliner. Also on the bill for Hard Summer 2019 is Juice Wrld, Soulja Boy, Sheck Wes, Lil Mosey MadeInTyo, G Herbo, Gunna and a host of additional artists. You can view the full roster of artists below. Tickets for Hard Summer go on sale this Friday.