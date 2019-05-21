Alabama is not looking lit right now. First, they’re the center of the anti-abortion chatter, now it looks like the state is declaring war against the cartoon series, Arthur.

AL.com reported on Monday that they refused to air the premiere episode of the current season because it features a same-sex wedding.

When news broke that Mr. Ratburn was tying the knot with his husband, APT’s director of programming, Mike Mckenzie, informed PBS that the state will not be airing the “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” episode.

“Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire,” McKenzie explained. “More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision. We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.”

This isn’t the first time the state has waged war against the popular series. In 2005, APT blocked an episode of Buster Baxter having a play date with a girl who has two mothers.