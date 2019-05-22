Fendi’s latest Roma Amor collection established the brand once again as a leading fashion house in the luxury lane, but it looks like the label is now taking cues from Dior by dropping a specially-designed BMX bike with help from pro rider Nigel Sylvester.

As expected, the bike is completely covered in the “double F” logo design that Karl Lagerfeld first created back in 1965, also featured prominently throughout the aforementioned collection. The Zucca print leather covers the frame entirely, save for the black tires, rims, pedals, pegs and handlebar grips. Unfortunately, this is a one-of-one bespoke design under Fendi’s F IS FOR… campaign and to promote the union between sports culture and fashion, but the idea of mass-produced, high-end BMX frames is not a bad idea at all. Get on it, Fendi fam!

Check out Nigel Sylvester’s F IS FOR…FENDI campaign video above, and find out more info on this special BMX bike collab online. Take a better look below, including Nigel rocking Fendi SS19 styles: