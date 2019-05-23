Drake is currently rooting on his Toronto Raptors from the sideline, which is seemingly annoying members of the Milwaukee Bucks. In order for the match-up to happen, the Raptors had to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, who has Kevin Hart as one of their celebrity super fans.

Hart was recently a guest on Live with Ryan and Kelly and if it seemed kind of quiet between him and Drake, it’s because there was no bet placed on the series. If you ask Hart why was there no friendly wager and he will tell you that Drake does not pay.

“There was a tremendous amount of back-and-forth that we had, you know he wanted to bet on a series and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna bet you ’cause you don’t pay, you don’t pay your debts,'” Hart shared.

Kelly Ripa would prod for more details on if that was a fact, which the Jumanji actor would confirm.

“Yeah, he doesn’t pay. He bet before and it took him a long time to pay me so I’m not betting him no more. I think my frustration from the past is probably what brought some of his negativity into the series, because if I had a bet we probably would have won. But because I didn’t bet he reversed me, he hit me with a reverse whoo, basically.”

The Sixers and Raptors battled in an intense second-round series, which ultimately saw the team from the 6ix side pull out a series win on a Kawhi Leonard walk-off jumper.