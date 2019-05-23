Will Smith and DJ Khaled collaborated on a Hip Hop record for the live-action Aladdin soundtrack.

Smith put his own jiggy twist to the film’s song, “Friend Like Me” with Khaled’s signature ad libs in the background. “Just a lamp and a rub away from whatever you want/Habibi let me show you the dream,” Will raps. “Just whisper if you don’t want to shout out what you need/But I promise you ain’t never had a friend like me!”

The soundtrack is now available and features Will Smith and majority of it. The collection also features The Four’s winner, Zhavia Ward who appears with Zayn on their remake of “A Whole New World.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Will explained how he planned to give the classic role some justice while being true to his roots.

“I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different,” he said. “Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Listen to the song here.