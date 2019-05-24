Tina Turner released an autobiography last October that detailed rape and abuse by the hands of her ex-husband, Ike Turner.

However, Ike’s daughter, Mia Turner, denies the rape allegations. Ike was married to the singer when he impregnated one of his back up dancers and had Mia.

Mia spoke to Daily Mail and said the rape scene in the What’s Love Got to Do with It biopic was “fictionalized.”

“Obviously I wasn’t there that night…but after I saw the movie I called Tina’s sister Aillene and said: ‘What in the world?’ She then called Tina and confirmed to me that it never happened,” Mia told the publication. “A high percentage of Tina’s account has been accurate. When she signed off on the movie it was the way she wanted it, but it was edited heavily afterwards.”

She added: “We find out later it was tweaked. It was made Hollywood, so there’s quite a few scenes, primarily the rape scene. It didn’t happen. In Hollywood, sex sells, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent.”