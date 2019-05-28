Meek Mill was denied entry at a Las Vegas hotel Cosmopolitan after he entered a Mustard concert. They denied due to a previous altercation with Meek, in which he denies that anything has occurred, and his lawyer kept him out because he was a black entertainer.

Meek Mill posted on Instagram with a caption “Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people …. they said they gone lock me up.. I’m like for what I’ve been once to a party with jayz ….. Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

His attorney wanted an apology by the accusations with the legal threats with the establishment. The hotel later stated that it was because it was over capacity. They denied it was not due to being a race issue but told Meek Mill and his team that he wasn’t permitted on the premises because of the capacity issues. If Meek kept asking the hotel if they can let him in then he would get arrested for trespassing.