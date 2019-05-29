After revealing last month at Viacom’s NewFronts presentation that a new series would debut sometime this year, BET announced Tuesday that Marc Lamont Hill with host a new morning show called Black Coffee. It will premiere on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, across YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, BET Now App, and BET.com.

According to the show’s premises, the half-hour daily series “will keep viewers up to speed on Black Twitter’s buzziest conversations” as well as “feature news-making interviews with top celebrities, athletes, and social media stars,” the network said.

“We are excited to have Marc host our new irreverent digital series. Marc is one of the nation’s leading voices on culture, entertainment, sports, and politics, with equal parts unfiltered wit and raw street savvy,” David A. Wilson, SVP of Digital Content and Studios for BET Networks, said in a statement.

Hill added: “BET Networks has been home to me for many years, and I am proud to expand our partnership with this innovative series. I look forward to galvanizing the Black community on our platforms and encouraging dialogue that moves the culture forward.”

The author and political activist will be joined by co-hosts Gia Peppers, Jameer Pond as they tape Monday through Friday in New York.

Not only is Hill a popular pundit but he is a renowned scholar and author. He’s a professor of Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University in his native Philadelphia. Prior to that, he held positions at Columbia University and Morehouse College. He has authored many books including Media, Learning, and Sites of Possibility (New Literacies and Digital Epistemologies) Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life: Hip-Hop Pedagogy and the Politics of Identity, The Classroom and The Cell: Conversations on Black Life in America (With Mumia Abu-Jamal), and Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond.