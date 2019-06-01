iTunes, the Apple Music file staple that has been around for more than a decade, is getting ready to come to an end. According to Bloomberg, the phase-out of iTunes is a part of the effort to not make the iPhone the pillar of other products and services.

Monday, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, will make a keynote presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, to detail the updates to the Apple operating system and how they will approach apps in the future.

Included in the run new products will be Apple Watches that are becoming more independent from iPhones, iPads that will reduce the need for laptops and more. There will be no details on an Apple Watch or iPhone hardware available.

As for iTunes, Apple will launch three new apps to replace it on Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts. With iTunes being eliminated, customers will be able to manage their additional Apple items by the Music app.

