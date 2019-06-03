Music fans looking to enjoy the final night of Governors Ball were disappointed as the festival grounds were shut down due to severe weather. The New York City-based festival was set to be closed out by The Strokes and SZA, however, the weather had a different plan.

Governors Ball posted a message calling for the evacuation of the festival grounds. The festival would later detail they would be offering refund options for the rain cancellation.

Refund info for tonight’s show will be posted soon – stay tuned. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 3, 2019

The first two days featured performances from Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Saba, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Wayne, Vince Staples, The Internet, Tyler, the Creator, Jorja Smith and many more.

Inclement weather also impacted Hot 97’s Summer Jam. An evacuation was ordered at MetLife Stadium due to the possibility of lightning. Summer Jam would ontinue once all the storms passed over the stadium.