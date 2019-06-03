Hot 97 once again shut down the tri-state area with their annual Summer Jam. This past Sunday (June 2), Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ was the Hip-Hop center of the universe with a concert headlined by Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Migos.

The full day celebrating Hip-Hop sparked with lively performances at the Festival Stage featuring Trippie Redd, City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz. Also taking the festival stage was Na Boogz and Mod Da God, who represented the Who’s Next Destination Summer Jam contest.

Transitioning into the Stadium, the mainstage was introduced with a trio of the future women of Hip-Hop in Kash Doll, Melii and Megan Thee Stallion. Casanova followed and ushered in the next wave of stars in Nigerian artist, Davido, Rich Forever CEO Rich the Kid who let off a round of bangers and hometown hero A Boogie who turned the massive crowd into a choir with his hit single “Look Back At It.”

Bobby Konders & Jabba of Hot 97 set the mood in the arena with a lively Caribbean set and made way for Meek Mill to tear down the stage. Meek’s set was peppered with classics among his current Championships singles and a special guest appearance from Fabolous for “Uptown Vibes.” Before he would close with his classic “Dreams & Nightmares” anthem, Meek made sure to show love to late Nipsey Hussle.

After a ten-minute set from Funk Flex, Migos took over the stage for a run of hits from their discography including “Bad and Boujee,” “Handsome and Wealthy,” and more. The Atlanta trio also brought in some help with Saweetie whose charisma with her bae Quavo radiated throughout the arena from the stage.

The night was then primed for Cardi B who unloaded every hit single in her clip and gave the first live performance of her new single “Press.” Cardi arrived on a three-wheeler, shining in yellow and glitter throughout her bikini top and shorts to a massive ovation. Throughout her set, not only did she let off every hit from “Bodak Yellow” forward but brought her husband Offset back to the stage for “Clout,” along with more surprises in City Girls for “Twerk,” Pardison Fontaine for “Back It Up” and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road.”

The night was punctuated by Tory Lanez who took Metlife Stadium home with his hit single “Luv.”

Additional surprises guests included A$AP Ferg, Calboy, Jay Critch, Memphis Bleek, Afro B, Kid the Wiz, Flipp Dinero, Shaboogie and King Combs. In attendance for the big night were Naomi Campbell, Remy Ma, Wendy Williams, Jojo Simmons, Queen Naija, and Don Q & Trap Manny.