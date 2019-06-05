Donald Trump has once publicly condemned the Central Park 5 before and after their release from prison.

The now-President of the United States took out $85,000 dollars worth of ads to campaign to ‘Bring Back The Death Penalty + Bring Back Our Police,” in reference to the disastrous crimes the five Black men were falsely accused of.

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them … I no longer want to understand their anger. I want them to understand our anger. I want them to be afraid,” Trump said.

Even after Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Raymnd Santana, Korey Wise, and Kevin Richardson were exonerated and Matias Reyes admitted to committing the crime with DNA evidence to prove it, Donald Trump continued to chastise them in the below tweets that surfaced:

https://www.instagram.com/theshaderoom/?utm_source=ig_embed

