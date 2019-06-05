After debuting the first trailer for Shaft last month, Warner Bros. strips off the restrictions to deliver the NSFW trailer that really shows us the heart, hilarity and hardcore lewdness of America’s original Black action hero.

One of the last directorial offerings from the late John Singleton, the new Shaft film is both a reboot and a direct sequel to the Samuel L. Jackson-led 2000 film released under the same name. This time around, not only does Sam Jack return with his brash comedic skills, but he’s also joined by the OG John Shaft, Richard Roundtree, and a new Shaft Jr. entering the family business, played by Survivor’s Remorse lead actor Jessie Usher. The film also stars a little female ferocity as well by way of Regina Hall, Lauren Vélez and Alexandra Shipp. With X-rated one-liners, guns blazing every other second and what already appears to be amazing synergy from the entire cast, this latest trailer makes us definitely want to see a new chapter in the Shaft series, ASAP!

Watch the restricted trailer for Shaft above, and see the film when it hits theaters on June 14 in the United States and on June 28 internationally via Netflix.