Tickets to see Dave Chappelle’s Broadway debut will be on sale for about a week.

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway is coming to Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from July 9th to July 13th. The limited run will be documented by Netflix and marks Chappelle’s partnership with Live Nation, the Araca Group, and EBG.

At the top of the year, Dave Chappelle helped Will Smith make his stand up debut which was on his bucket list.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is confidence is key,” Chappelle told Smith, as seen in the episode of the Facebook Watch series. “The reason you should be confident is primarily because you’re Will Smith.” Chappelle advised him to be consistently interesting instead of worrying about being funny at every moment.

Chappelle will be given the distinction of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in D.C. in October. Previous honorees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, and Whoopi Goldberg.