It’s a well-known fact that Nipsey Hussle was a man about his people during his short lifetime, and thankfully we’ll see him being honored for his humanitarianism during the 2019 BET Awards ceremony happening this summer.

The South Los Angeles-bred emcee, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, will posthumously receive the Humanitarian Award for “the spirit of uplift he evoked in his community, his work as a devoted son, brother, father, partner, friend and all-around community advocate and philanthropist, musician and businessman” according to the official press release by BET.

Take a look below at how BET further sums up their decision to honor the Crenshaw legend with one of its top honors of the night:

“Over the past few months, “Neighborhood Nip’s,” work as an entertainer was only a small piece of who he was, and that would have been superseded only by his remarkable and tenacious efforts to advance his community, empowering and employing underprivileged groups through real estate investments, science and tech learning centers for teens. Nipsey’s work within his community reflects the artist outside of the world of music, and BET Networks is honored to acknowledge his work in front of his peers as well as the world of entertainment on one of its biggest nights in black entertainment and culture.”

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming and Executive Producer for this year’s BET Awards ceremony, gave her personal reasoning with the following statement: “As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change. We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

Be sure to tune into the 2019 BET Awards live at 8PM EST on June 23, which is also scheduled to include a Nipsey tribute performance by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled.