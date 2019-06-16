Happy Father’s Day, everybody!

Celebrate as you will, but try to take a minute today to pay proper homage to all the father figures in your life — blood-related, a best friend or even a mentor count on this annual dedication to the dads. Being that a lot of rappers in the game today have definitely passed on their genes, some more than a few times over, we wanted to highlight a few moments in the recent history of Hip-Hop where emcees used their album to break down their respective experiences as a “Hip-Hop Dad.” With all that comes with being a celebrated rapper in this fast-paced lifestyle, we respect those who also understand the importance of taking on that lifelong role with strength, responsibility and for all to see.

Keep scrolling to check out five albums by rappers that used their music to show the world what it’s like being a dad in today’s rap game:

Offset – FATHER OF 4 (2019)

The homie put all of his kids on the cover of his debut album! If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

DJ Khaled – Father of Ashad (2019)

The superproducer made sure we’d know that Asahd Tuck Khaled would be a music mogul since before he even came out the womb. Three successful years later and the accolades of this project itself prove Poppa K knew exactly what he was talking about.

Jay-Z – 4:44 (2017)

Hov had already been Big Poppa to Blue Ivy for five-and-a-half years before the arrival of 4:44, but he’d also just welcomed a world-renowned set of twins two weeks prior to the album’s release. As a result, the album really saw the prolific rap icon standing in his place as both a king of his rap era and king of his new five-person household. It’s inspiring to witness coming from an OG to the game.

Dave East – Kairi Chanel (2016)

Representing for the new era, Dave East has always managed to keep it real in his his raps. That energy translates well into his personal life as well, especially as it relates to his three-year-old daughter Kairi Chanel. Back when she was born, the Harlem-bred MC was so moved by her arrival that he dedicated his best work to date in her honor. We saw her beautiful face pop up on the cover of last year’s Paranoia 2 as well, so clearly the fatherly love hasn’t faded one bit.

Birdman and Lil Wayne – Like Father, Like Son (2006)

This piece of nostalgic Hip-Hop history shows us how good it can be to reflect on the good times, even if your current relationship with the old man doesn’t really exist at all. Overall, even if you need to take some time apart, you’ll always have something to look back on. Probably not as good as “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” though, but still.

Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating — sending props to all the pops out there!