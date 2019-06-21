The Hollywood Walk of Fame has released their 2020 draft class and among the inductees are Dave Chappelle, 50 Cent and Wendy Williams. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Committee released their picks on Thursday afternoon.

This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” said Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona in a statement. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

Legendary Comedian Dave Chappelle earned his star on the Walk of Fame through his classic stand up specials like “Killin them’ Softly” before the D.M.V. born funny guy took over Comedy Central with his sketch comedy series Chappelle Show. Although the show was short-lived, Dave’s sketches have stood the test of time particularly his parodies of famous musicians like Prince and Rick James.

Before transitioning into a TV personality, Wendy Williams built her name in radio as a personality on stations like Hot 97 where she was known for the same style of shock jock commentary that she brought to The Wendy Williams Show. The popular day time show has been on TV for more than 10 years.

Coincidentally, Williams will have to share the spotlight with her long time rival 50 Cent. 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, blew up in the early 2000s as a rapper, but since then has built his brand past music and into television and film.

There are several other prominent entertainers who will be inducted in 2020 including Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali, Do The Right Thing director Spike Lee, R&B singer Alicia Keys, and Hidden Figures actress Octavia Spencer.

You can see the full list of honorees here.