Move over Rolling Loud? The Day N Vegas festival is appearing to challenge the Miami-originated festival as the go-to host for all in one Hip-Hop. The three-day run is set to be headlined by J.Cole on Friday, Travis Scott on Saturday and concludes with Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Making this line up one of the most stacked seen so far are Miguel, 6lack, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Megan Thee Stallion, Saba, Dreezy and more on Friday. Flanking La Flame on Saturday are Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Was X, Da Baby, Blueface and more. Closing out Sunday with K.Dot is Tyler, the creator, ScHoolboy!, Smino, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul and more.

The tickets are available on June 28. Three-day general admission tickets start at $299 plus fees and range to $899 plus fees for the super VIP package spanning the entire weekend.