Reggae legend Buju Banton has already extended his career into fashion, debuting his Everything BB brand back in April with a “Long Walk To Freedom” T-shirt collection. Now, he’s readying a big collaboration alongside the streetwear kings over at Supreme.

The image above of Buju rocking a classic Box Logo Tee will more than likely be part of the brand’s signature T-Shirt series, which has featured the likes of Nas, Morrissey, Sade and the late great Prodigy amongst other music legends. However, the campaign video (seen above), shot in his native lands of Jamaica, hints at something greater coming from this highly-anticipated collaboration. We’ll just have to wait and see, but it should be dope nonetheless.

No word on when the Supreme x Buju Banton collaboration will be officially unveiled, but seeing as ‘Preme likes to drop on Thursdays it’s very likely that we’ll see an update as early as tomorrow AM. We’ll keep you guys updated once more info arrives.