Daniel Caesar has recently released his latest album, CASE STUDY 01, to the surprise of many fans. He now has announced the supporting tour of the same name that will feature Koffee.

He will be touring to Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York and more. It is set to kick off on July 20 in Idaho and will end on November 28 in BC. Peep the dates and see if he will be coming to your city. Presales tickets are on sale now and general admission will go on sale today, July 2.