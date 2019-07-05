The saga between Jussie Smollett and the city of Chicago continues.

After the Chicago PD worked tirelessly to get to the bottom of the alleged hate crime against the Empire actor, they concluded that it may have been orchestrated by Smollett himself. As a result, the city sued the actor for $130K. “Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County,” a city representative previously stated.

Jussie’s criminal case was dropped and he was let off the hook from the 16 felony counts, but that doesn’t mean Chicago is finished or done with him.

The Hollywood Reporter details how the Empire actor wants the case moved from a state court to a federal court. The publication details that Jussie Smollett’s legal team thinks the move will lead to a fair trial considering that he’s a California resident who was living in Chicago for the filming of the FOX series.

Taye Diggs recently chimed in saying he thinks Jussie should be welcomed back on Empire.

“If I am being honest, the smart thing would be to bring him back and, and let it interweave it into the, into the show, you know?” he explained. “I feel like, people, I may get in trouble for saying this, but they’re so quick to just, uh, to leave, to leave these people.”