Here’s What Kodak Black and Suge Knight Ate in Prison for Fourth of July

Kodak Black has been sitting behind bars ever since his arrest outside of Rolling Loud in Miami back in May. There hasn’t been any updates on that case, but it’s safe to assume that he’s counting down the days.

On the fourth of July, he was able to enjoy an array of American delicacies, as per TMZ. The Pompano Beach rapper’s holiday meal included, BBQ Roast Beef, sliced beef sausage, hamburger buns, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, potato salad, cheesecake, and more.

The Project Baby is currently locked up for allegedly falsifying information on a gun application.

Other incarcerated celebrities like Suge Knight were given hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and fries to celebrate the holiday. The Death Row Records CEO is serving time for murder.

How did you spend the Fourth of July?