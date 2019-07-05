The free agent decision of Kawhi Leonard has held the NBA world captive over that past week. Unlike the other notable free agents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Jimmy Butler, “The Claw” has taken his time to weigh out his decision.

KAccording to reports, the fight to retain Kawhi’s services is between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the recent NBA champs, the Toronto Raptors. Reportedly, Drake was in the meeting to pitch Kawhi to stay in Canada by offering him a spot in OVO. On the West Coast, Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg has jumped in the game to try to sway Kawhi to rock the yellow and purple for the Lakers.

The Doggfather posted this video to social media this week hoping to convince Leonard to come to Lakerland.

Using the melody from Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” Snoop flipped it and created a new version of the song with the hopes to recruit Kawhi to come back home to California. Snoop sings, “Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be a Laker. Come back to L.A. Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be Laker.”

Cris Carter, a close friend of Leonard’s and his family, said on FS1’s First Things First‏ that everything is going according to plan for Kawhi, and he believes the league’s most prized free agent will announce his decision on Friday.