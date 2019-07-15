SURPRISE!!!!! Poll Reveals that Most Who Are Against Halle Bailey Being Cast as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Are Republicans

According to a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll, most people are here for Halle Bailey playing Ariel in the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Last week upon the announcement of her casting, social media blew up with racist remarks about Bailey being the wrong race to play this fictional character.

Critics thought that maybe the actress chosen to star in the film should have looked like the illustrated version of the character from the 1989 cartoon. From the opposing public outcry, the hashtag #NotMyAriel took off like wildfire.

But is that what most people think?

According to this poll of over 2,000 adults, conducted between July 8th and 10, the Hollywood Reporter found that most survey folks believe she would be a great choice for the role.