‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’ to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Charts

‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’ to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III made a splash into Hip-Hop and will be this week’s number one album on the Billboard 200.

The third installment in the Dreamers series will take the top spot with 115,000 equivalent album units. 23,000 of those are from traditional album sales.

Hey guess what. Dreamville got the #1 album in the country 😁. Woke up realizing what a moment this is for our label and for all the people that can say they are apart of their first number 1. Blessed for real. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 13, 2019

The album brought in the entire Dreamville roster and also features Buddy, Smino, DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Dreezy, T.I. and plenty of additional artists. Revenge III brought together a collective of artists and producers for a 10-day all in recording session.