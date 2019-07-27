Yo, is Nicki Minaj pregnant? The leader of the Barbz has two guest verses on Chance the Rapper’s new album The Big Day, but it was her verse on “Zanies and Fools” that perked the ears of listeners.

In the verse, Minaj gives background to her bae, Kenneth Petty, that she has been seen all over her Instagram but then states she is getting ready to get married and possibly has a baby on the way.

I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens

If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means

While he was up North for a body

I bodied everybody and got known for my body

My nigga home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie

‘Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy

Ooh, I remember when I cried like, “Why me?”

Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani

Fans have speculated that Minaj has been pregnant for a couple of months and on a previous episode of Queen Radio, Minaj revealed the two have their marriage license.

Some sector of fans has questioned the relationship between the two due to Petty’s past. He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1994 and first-degree manslaughter in 1994. He served a total of 11 years for both offenses.