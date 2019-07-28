For singing sensation H.E.R., turning 21 last summer was the start of a time period that she won’t soon forget. Now at the age of 22, she’s taking time to reflect back on it by releasing both a new single and accompanying music video that depicts her amazing victory lap year.

Simply titled “21,” the new song sees H.E.R. both singing and rapping à la Lauryn Hill about the highs of her milestone year where she officially became a legal adult. The video shows never-before-seen footage that takes us behind the scenes into some of these moments as they were unfolding, intertwined with clips from the big 2-1 celebration itself. Of course, one of the biggest highlights was that major win at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards where she won “Best R&B Album” for her self-titled mixtape H.E.R. and “Best R&B Performance” for her Daniel Caesar collaboration “Best Part.” Comprised of tour footage, some run-ins with Kel Mitchell and Charlie Wilson, plus lots of moments where she’s simply smiling, the video for “21” shows us that H.E.R. is literally just getting started.

Watch the music video for “21” by H.E.R. above. No word on if it’s for an album or just a one-off treat for fans, but we’ll be sure to keep you all updated if a new album is on the way.