Lizzo has been receiving tons of critical acclaim for her major label debut album Cuz I Love You that dropped back in April. One of the standout tracks is a high-energy cut called “Tempo” that features her idol Missy Elliott, and now the fun has extended into a new music video that’s truly a sight to see.

It’s hard to even pinpoint a highlight in the almost three-minute clip because, well, the video itself is one big highlight from start to finish. Lizzo is a vision as she twerks with her “thicc” and beautiful backup dancers, meanwhile Missy brings back those quirky-cool visual effects from her “Work It” days as she hops out a lowrider and keeps it fresh in a tracksuit and kicks. Heck, Lizzo even gets to flex her flute skills at the end that solidifies her as the next big quadruple threat. From the fashion (two-pieces and thongs galore!) to the impressive bars by both femcees alike, this is definitely one video that will have you entertained the whole way through.

Watch the new music video for “Tempo” by Lizzo and Missy Elliott above, and listen to ‘Cuz I Love You‘ now on all streaming platforms if you haven’t already.