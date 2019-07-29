The Power spinoff is about to be big with the announcement of the legendary Mary J. Blige set to star in the new show.

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, series creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp announced that the “first of several” prequel series will be titled Power Book 2: Ghost, and will feature the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

I had to bring something big to POWER,I went and got the best @maryjblige to star in “POWER book ll “the show must go on. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/FETZtdzMD6 — 50cent (@50cent) July 26, 2019

Blige surprised everybody by coming on stage alongside Kemp and 50. This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year,” she said. “I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me.”

While we all have come to love Mary J. Blige as the Queen of “Hip-Hop Soul”, her acting career had taken off. Blige was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Mudbound.

View this post on Instagram This is POWER! #MJBTypeSummer A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Jul 26, 2019 at 5:47pm PDT

“I said I got to find a replacement for me, we found somebody that Courtney’s gonna have a ball working with because it’s female-orientated and somebody who’s got enough juice and grace to make the show even bigger,” he told the TCA crowd.

The sixth and final season of “Power,” “The Final Betrayal,” premieres Sunday, Aug. 25. The series, which stars Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, and Rotimi, is Starz’ most-watched and highest-rated show with an average of 10 million viewers per episode.