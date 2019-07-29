He may be known as Martha Stewart’s bestie today, but there was a time when Snoop Dogg was one of the most loc’d out rappers in Hip-Hop. As he prepares to release his 17th studio album I Wanna Thank Me, it looks like the rap pioneer is getting back to his Long Beach roots in the music video for his latest Swizz Beatz-assisted single “Countdown.”

BRAND NEW VIDEO #COUNTDOWN out now wit my neffew @THEREALSWIZZZ ‼️ new album I WANNA THANK ME comin soon 👊🏾 https://t.co/BvhKueOU17 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 29, 2019

The video shows both Swizz & Snoop decked out in blue bandanas and plaid button-down shirts that Tha Doggfather rapper helped make popular during his days as an active member of the Crips gang. Whether or not he’s still affiliated is not up for public discussion, but the main thing worth nothing is that the track slaps harder than the hydraulic low-riders featured in the video itself. Beautiful video vixens, a dancing clown posse and of course clouds of that good green are all included throughout, but it’s the crisp delivery of Snoop’s flow that will have you hitting the replay button to make sure we haven’t time-warped back into 1993 — basically, our favorite OG still got it!

Watch Snoop Dogg’s new music video for “Countdown” featuring Swizz Beatz above, and check for ‘I Wanna Thank Me‘ — the album was named after his viral Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech — when it drops this August.