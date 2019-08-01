Drake is gearing up to release a new project titled, Care Package.

The Toronto artist made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of the cover art and the track list. The collection would include some of Drizzy’s classics like, Trust Issues,” “4PM in Calabasas,” “5AM in Toronto,” and “I Get Lonely.” All these songs are standalone cuts and unavailable on streaming platforms until tomorrow.

The 17-track project will also include collaborations with J. Cole, Rick Ross, and James Fauntleroy, which the 6 God described as “some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

Six months ago he released his debut project, So Far Gone on streaming platforms, and tomorrow Care Package will be available.

In other related Drake news, he recently teased that he was working on new music. He wrote a post on his Instagram story pleading for the mayor to provide stronger Wifi signals so that his longtime, frequent collaborator, Boi1da, can send him some beats.