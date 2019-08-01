R. Kelly wants to be released from jail after being thrown in the slammer for federal sexual misconduct charges.

The disgraced singer is currently in solitary confinement and begged the judge to be released. He offered to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from minors if his request is granted.

The Blast reports that he’s requesting bond for his federal case. R. Kelly refuted claims that he’s a flight risk because his funds are depleting. His team said, “Mr. Kelly no longer has the money or the entourage he once did to help him in his endeavors.”

His team also made an offer to “make it virtually impossible to attempt to contact any witnesses without being caught” by giving Kelly limited Internet access.

His lawyer argues that the singer never missed one court date for his first sexual misconduct trial, and they argued that he’s in the hole due to his celebrity status.