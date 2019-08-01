Rick Ross is currently on a press run promoting his highly-anticipated project, Port of Miami 2.

His most recent stop was at Big Boy’s Neighborhood and he was asked to explain his relationship to Kodak Black, considering they have a collaboration together. More specifically, Ross was asked if he advised the young rapper about his disrespectful comments towards his late friend’s girlfriend, Lauren London.

It may surprise you, but Rozay gave him the pass because he “respects the streets.”

“I got some homies that’s close to Kodak they sent the energy that of course homie didn’t mean no true disrespect,” said Ross, detailing the fact that he never actually had a conversation with the Project Baby about the shade. He then went on to blame drugs for Kodak’s erratic behavior, saying that his lean usage likely prompted the comment. “You know, me knowing Kodak, I know that Tussionex mixing with that lean will have you say some things. You may hear it a few days later and just realize what it was. But me knowing Kodak, I know he respects the streets. I know he wouldn’t disrespect Nipsey Hussle,” he said.

What are your thoughts? Check out the full interview below: