Chance the Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’ to Debut at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day will have a big debut on the charts but he still will come in at the No. 2 slot.

Topping the Billboard 200 for Chano’s first week will be The Search from NF, which will pull in 130,000 equivalent album units for the week ending August 1. HitsDailyDouble reveals that total 84,000 were traditional album sales.

The Chicago rapper didn’t have a slouch showing on the charts, The Big Day moves 108,000, however, the traditional sales were much lower than NF, coming in at 27,000. The No. 2 spot is the highest spot that Chance the Rapper has achieved on the Billboard 200 chart.

Chance will now get ready to head out on his tour of the same name, which will launch in San Francisco next month.