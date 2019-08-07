Comedian Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, and Garrett Morris will join Octavia Spencer in the Netflix limited series, Madam CJ Walker.

Haddish will play Lelia, the daughter of Sarah Breedlove and her late first husband.

Blair Underwood will play Charles James Walker, Sarah’s husband, who supports her and helps her run her hair care line.

Garret Morris will play Cleophus CJ’s father and former slave who come to live with CJ and Sarah.

Octavia Spencer will star as Walker and will also serve as an executive producer on Madam CJ Walker, alongside LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment.

Madam CJ Walker will launch in 2020 and will be a four-part limited series which will showcase the untold story of how a black woman rose to the first black female millionaire and a pioneer in the hair care industry.

Madam CJ Walker, real name Sarah Breedlove was an entrepreneur who invented hair care products after she suffered hair loss from a scalp ailment. Breedlove would travel showcasing her products. Breedlove was also known for the work she did in the community.