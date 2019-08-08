All week we’re in preparation mode for our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival, and one of the standout performers hitting the stage next week will be “Unsigned Hype” alumni DEETRANADA. Before she puts on a stellar show though, take a look at the music video for her new single “All Of Me.”
View this post on Instagram
🔥Hip-Hop lyricist from Baltimore & Recent Source UNSIGNED HYPE Artist @deetranada will be performing at our 6th Annual #SOURCE360 BLOCK PARTY on Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way on Saturday August 17th! Come through and celebrate the renaming of the block and to see some of your favorite artists perform + a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. This is a COMMUNITY EVENT and is FREE OF CHARGE. Also, there will be dancing, marching band, games, vendors, and Health Panel moderated by Angela Yee from the Breakfast Club (sponsored by @healthfirstny) #SOURCE360BLOCKPARTY
We’ve been feeling the track ever since we featured it on the site not too long ago, but the video itself does the song way more justice. It’s one thing to spit a few bars about the trials and tribulations of feeling heartbreak after catching your man cheating, but actually seeing what she does in the aftermath is, well, let’s just say don’t get on Dee’s bad side ever! Of course it’s all in fun for the sake of dope videography — props to StarrZ and Maggie Rudisill for collaborating on this one — but we just hope she keeps this same creative energy for whatever she has in store with this upcoming DEEvsEVERYBODY project.
Watch the music video for DEETRANADA’s latest single “All Of Me” above, and be sure to come see her live in Brooklyn at our SOURCE360 Festival next week! RSVP for all scheduled events by clicking here.