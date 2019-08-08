All week we’re in preparation mode for our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival, and one of the standout performers hitting the stage next week will be “Unsigned Hype” alumni DEETRANADA. Before she puts on a stellar show though, take a look at the music video for her new single “All Of Me.”

We’ve been feeling the track ever since we featured it on the site not too long ago, but the video itself does the song way more justice. It’s one thing to spit a few bars about the trials and tribulations of feeling heartbreak after catching your man cheating, but actually seeing what she does in the aftermath is, well, let’s just say don’t get on Dee’s bad side ever! Of course it’s all in fun for the sake of dope videography — props to StarrZ and Maggie Rudisill for collaborating on this one — but we just hope she keeps this same creative energy for whatever she has in store with this upcoming DEEvsEVERYBODY project.

Watch the music video for DEETRANADA’s latest single “All Of Me” above, and be sure to come see her live in Brooklyn at our SOURCE360 Festival next week! RSVP for all scheduled events by clicking here.