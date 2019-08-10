It is a known fact that 50 Cent has become the Sallie Mae of the industry. Everyone from Bow Wow, Tierra Mari, Rotimi and more have fallen victim to 50’s Monday morning collection notice. Now Michael Blackson is on the list. Apparently, Fif loaned the African King of Comedy some money while they were at a club in Los Angeles. 50 Cent saw that Blackson was not throwing any money, so he handed him a stack of bills. According to 50, Mike looked at him as if he saw a ghost. Instead of giving the money back, he kept it. After the night, Michael Blackson quickly took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell his followers that he messed up.

I just fucked up and took money and 2 bottles of ace from @50cent at AOD Hollywood, I hope I’m not next shit smh — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 6, 2019

In a hilarious response, Michael Blackson responded.

“I knew I shouldn’t had took anything from this neega, it’s been 4 days your money expired Curtis Jackson. Ispent most of it on the naked beech and the rest I paid for parking. Take the money out the money you going to pay me to perform at your show at the garden f*** neega. you ain’t s*** moda****a.”

