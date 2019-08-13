Sebastian Telfair was once positioned next to LeBron James as the future of the NBA, he is now getting ready to begin a three-and-a-half-year sentence in prison.

Telfair was arrested in June of 2017 in Brooklyn and was found in possession of illegal firearms. At the time of arrest, Telfair was with 18-year-old Jami Thomas, lit marijuana led to a search of the car resulting in the finding go two bags of weed, a semi-automatic rifle, three loaded firearms, and a bulletproof vest.

Complex details Telfair and Thomas were charged with unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, unlawful possession of ammunition magazine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle equipment violation. Telfair pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in April. Telfair ultimately was convicted to a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was originally facing 15 years.

According to Complex, he was arrested for felony possession of a weapon but only received three years probation.

The last time Telfair played in the NBA it was for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, that was followed by a stint in China ending in 2017.