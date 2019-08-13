Our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival is still two days away, yet we already know things will end on a good note as we cap off the weekend in Harlem for our ‘All Star’ Brunch & Day Party.

If ending your weekend on a rooftop with a few mimosas sounds like a good idea, make your way over to MIST Harlem this Sunday (August 18) starting at noon. We’ll be hosting a special ‘Hip-Hop and Women: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ panel honoring the ladies of rap like Roxanne Shanté. Unsigned Hype is also back, live and in full effect with a showcase of talented rappers who entered our #SOURCE360UnsignedHype social media challenge! Food and drink specials will be available for as long as we’re in the building, so definitely come out and join us for the final day of festivities.

Reserve your tickets for the SOURCE360 ‘All Star’ Brunch & Day Party at MIST Harlem right now by clicking here. See you all in a few days!