Fans of Mac Miller will soon be able to stream his classic K.I.D.S. mixtape on Apple Music, TIDAL, Spotify and other streaming services.

The founder of Rostrum Records, Benjy Grinberg, announced on Instagram the album will hit streaming in time for the ninth anniversary of the project.

“On this 9th anniversary of the first tape that Mac and Rostrum put out together, I’m excited to announce that K.I.D.S. will be available on all streaming services later this year,” Grinberg shared. “After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next. It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac.”

There is no specific date for the release but when it is available we will let you know.