Mustard held his inaugural SUMMERSFEST music festival this past Monday, August 12 at The Novo in L.A. Live. The L.A. native and Grammy Award winner brought music heavyweights like Migos, YG, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai and more to the stage.

Those in attendance had no clue who was going to hit the stage for the evening, which was kicked off by 1TakeJay delivering the “Intro” from Mustard’s Perfect 10 album. Jay was followed by back-to-back hits from RJ MrLA, A$AP Ferg, Roddy Rich, 10 Summers songstress Ella Mai, YG, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Saweetie. Mid-show, the show got emotional in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle with “Perfect 10” and a video tribute. The epic show would wrap with a “Pure Water” performance from Mustard and Migos, the latter joined by his son Kiylan.

“This festival was absolutely legendary. I’m so happy we were able to get some of the best artists in the game right now to perform. We sold out in less than two weeks and gave the city a night they’ll never forget,” stated Mustard.

If you were unable to catch Mustard at SUMMERSFEST, you can pull up to the Legendary Nights Tour where he will join Future, Meek Mill, YG and Megan Thee Stallion across the country. Ella Mai will be hitting the road as well, joining Ariana Grande on the Europen run of The Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off in her home of London on August 17.